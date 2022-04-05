Bangladeshi youth receives ‘International Leader Award-22’ in Nepal

Young writer and lawyer Al Mamum Rasel, chairman of Bangladesh Debate Association (BDA), has been awarded with ‘Next Generation International Leader Award-2022’ in Nepal for his outstanding contribution for the development of the youths of Bangladesh.

He has received the award from Nepal’s Vice President Surenda Basnat recently in the summit organized by the global youth parliament at Nepal Tourism Board in Kathmandu.

During the conference, on the seminar of Nepal Bangladesh Trade Relations, he delivered a paper presentation on that particular topic.

In the summit, motivational speaker Solaiman Sukhan, lawmaker Barrister Shamim Haider Chowdhury, CEO of GLTS advocate Mahin and deputy director Mahin Daiyan, Miss Bangladesh Priyota Ikhtefar, Hasan Tushar from Prothom Alo were also honoured with awards and honorary medals for their contribution in several social spheres and leading the youths of the society.

Earlier, Rasel received the South Asian Youth Icon Award from the International Volunteer Organization of Malaysia. He also served as the president of the South Asian Youth Association (SAYA).