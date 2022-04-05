Graft case against former high commissioner Khairuzzaman approved

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has approved filing a case against former Bangladesh high commissioner to Malaysia M Khairuzzaman for ’embezzling’ Tk 1.5 crore resorting to various corrupt practices and corruption.

The case was approved at a meeting on Tuesday.

Sources at the ACC said M Khairuzzaman embezzled Tk 1.58 crore through misusing of power, resorting to various inrregularities, and getting involved in corrupt practices while serving as Bangladesh High Commmissoner there. He had been living for more than 10 years in Malaysia from September 1, 2007 to February 28, 2009.

The ACC decided to file the case after the issue of embezzlement of money was found against Khairuzzaman in a departmental investigation by a two-member committee headed by Md Monwarul Islam, former chief accounts officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



On February 9 this year, Malaysia police arrested Khairuzzaman from Ampang area in Kuala Lumpur. At that time, Khairuzzaman’s lawyer told the media that ‘Khairuzzaman was arrested without any valid reason.’

M Khairuzzaman, a retired army officer, was a convict in Jail Killing Case of 1975. He was later acquitted from the case. During the reign of caretaker government, he was appointed high commissioner to Malaysia in 2007. When Awami League came to power in 2009, he was asked to come back to Dhaka. Sensing his arrival in Dhaka would be risky, Khairuzzaman took a refugee card from the UNHCR in Kuala Lumpur and stayed there.