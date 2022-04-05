Hero Sohel Chowdhury murder: Prime accused Ashish Roy arrested

Ashish Roy Chowdhury, prime accused in a case for murdering popular hero of Bangladesh film Sohel Chowdhury, was arrested Tuesday night.

Earlier, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) cordoned off a house at Gulshan in the capital sensing his presence.

On March 20, a Dhaka court issued arrest warrant against businessman Aziz Mohammad Bhai and two others for killing Sohel Chowdhury.

Two other accused are Trumps Club owner Afakul Islam alias Bunty Islam and Selim Khan.

The arrest came more than a decade after the incident as the hero was killed in 1998.