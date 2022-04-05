Khulna’s Meem tops them all in MBBS admission test

Sumaiya Moslem Meem of Khulna has secured the first position in this year’s national merit list of the medical college admission test.

On Tuesday noon, Health and Family planning Minister Zahid Maleque announced the MBBS admission test results for the session 2021-2022, UNB reports.

He said that Sumaiya Moslem Meem placed first, getting 92.5 marks in the written test. Her total mark was 292.5, he said.

Sumaiya Moslem Meem is the daughter of Moslem Uddin Sardar, a lecturer at Khulna’s Dumuria College. She passed her HSC exam from Khulna Government Majid Memorial City College and SSC from Dumuria Girls School.

Siam of DMC Scholar, a tuition centre, claimed Meem was their student and they are very proud of her result.