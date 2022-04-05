MBBS admission test result published, pass rate 55.13pc

The results of MBBS first year admission test of 2021-22 academic year in government and private medical colleges were published on Tuesday with pass rate of 55.13 per cent.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malek MP unveiled the results at the Old Health Department’s conference room in the capital’s Mohakhali.

A total of 4,230 students were selected for admission in medical college this year.

Some 1,0 39, 742 students participated in the examination while 79,337 passed in the admission test.

Sumaiya Moslem Meem got the highest score of 92.5 in the examination.

Speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said “The MBBS examination this year has been conducted smoothly. Girls are ahead of boys in the pass rate in this years’s examination. A girl got the highest score.”

“The students, who did not get satisfactory result, can apply for re-scrutiny till April 8-12. The procedure to apply will be known later.”

Earlier, the admission test was held on Friday (April 1) at 10 am.