UK Covid cases drop by 38% in a week with 50,202 new infections

DAILY Covid cases in the UK have dropped on last week by 38 per cent.

New infections reported today fell from 80,830 last Tuesday, to 50,202 in the last 24 hours.

It is a sign the second Omicron wave is dipping, after thousands of people picked up BA.2 in the last month.

This variant is milder, especially among the vaccinated, and so most people recover after a few days at home. But it does spread faster and get around prior immunity better, so it can infect more people more quickly.

The government now wants Brits to treat Covid like any other respiratory illness, encouraging them to stay away from others if unwell.

It comes as deaths have reached highs last seen in early February, at the end of the first Omicron wave.

Today 368 fatalities have been recorded, in a tragic pattern that often follows a rise in cases.

The full list of official Covid symptoms has been expanded this week.

As free testing ends there are now 12 signs you might have the virus on the NHS website.