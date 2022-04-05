Verdict against casino brothers Enamul-Rupon, 11 others Wednesday

A verdict against 11 persons, including Enamul Haque Enu and his brother Rupon Bhuiyan, in a money laundering case, will be delivered on Wednesday (April 6).

Judge Iqbal Hossain of Dhaka’s Special Judge’s Court wil pronounce the verdict.

The cross-examination from both sides concluded on March 16.

The state lawyer special public prosecutor Shawkat Alam has expected the highest 12 years’ imprisonment for the accused.

The chargesheet of the case was submitted before the court on January 5 last year.