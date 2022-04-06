3 killed in Sylhet road crash

Three passengers of an autorickshaw and a motorcycle were killed when a bus hit them at Jaintapur in Sylhet. However, the identities of the dead could not be known immediately.

The accident took place in the area adjacent to Haripur Gas Well No. 7 on the Sylhet-Tamabil highway on Wednesday afternoon.

According to locals, a bus was heading towards Jaflong from Sylhet. When the bus was trying to overtake an autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction near gas well No. 7 of Haripur a motorcycle collided with the bus and fell on the autorickshaw leaving three people dead on the spot. The bus also lost control and fell on the roadside ditch, injuring several passengers.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Jaintapur Model Police Station Golam Dastagir said police had been sent to the spot. Two men, including a child, died in the incident.