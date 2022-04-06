Evaly chairman released on bail

Evaly chairman Shamima Nasrin was released from Kashimpur Women’s Central Jail in Gazipur on Wednesday.

She was released about seven months after she was arrested along with her husband and Evaly chief executive officer Mohammad Rassel at their Mohammadpur residence in Dhaka.

Shamima walked out of Kashimpur Women’s Central Jail at about 6:00pm on Wednesday, said the jail’s senior jail superintendent Halima Khatun.

Halima said that Shamima was brought at the jail on September 21 last year in a case filed with Dhanmondi Police Station in Dhaka and was released from the jail on Wednesday afternoon after the documents of her bail arrived at the jail on Tuesday night.

Shamima, an accused in 33 cases, was released in the evening after scrutinising the documents, the senior jail super said.

A trader Kamrul Islam Chakdar filed a case against 12 including Shamima Nasrin and Rassel over embezzlement of money on September 16, 2021.

On that very day, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the couple during a raid at their apartment in the capital’s Mohammadpur. Later, the affected customers filed cases against them one after another. They were also placed on remand for questioning several times.

Since then, Shamima Nasrin had been in jail. She was released on Wednesday evening on bail.