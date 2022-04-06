Padma Bridge to open to traffic at year’s end: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the Padma Bridge, a dream project of her government, will open to traffic by the end this year.

She said this while responding to a tabled question from ruling party MP (Naogaon-2) Shahiduzzaman Sarker during PM’s question-answer session, reports UNB.

Hasina said the Padma Bridge has been the most challenging project in the history of a developing country like Bangladesh.

The construction of the 6.15 km-long bridge connecting the central Bangladesh with the south has been a brave move by her government that overcame many obstacles.

She said that the 100 per cent work on the approach road and service area at both ends of the project has been completed.

She mentioned the completion of the physical work of the main bridge at 96.50 per cent.

The PM said that currently work of carpeting, viaduct carpeting, waterproof membrane, movement joint of main bridge and viaduct, lamppost, aluminum railing, gas pipeline, 400 KVA electricity and railway line is in progress.

She told the House that the revised budget of the Padma Bridge project stands Tk 30,193.39 crore.

Earlier on several occasions including on April 3, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader informed that Padma Bridge will open to traffic in June this year.

Hasina, also Leader of the House informed said that work on 17 notable mega projects taken by the government is going on for the development of the country.

The mega projects include Padma Multipurpose Bridge Construction Project, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Moitre Super Tharmal Power Project (Rampal), Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project, LNG Terminal and Gas Pipeline Construction Project, Paira Sea Port, Paira Thermal Power Plant, Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, Cox’s Bazar Airport Development Project, and Ashrayan Project.