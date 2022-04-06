UK daily Covid cases plummet 70% in a week with 51,253 new infections

OFFICIALS have accounced another 51,253 Covid cases.

This represents a 70 per cent decrease on the 87,188 cases reported last Wednesday, in positive signs the outbreak is receding.

However, the Government figures are a reflection of Covid testing, which has now been massively scaled back.

Only vulnerable groups have been able to access free tests as of Friday, April 1.

Meanwhile, a further 233 deaths were announced today, compared to the 213 last Wednesday.

There are more than 20,000 people currently in UK hospitals who are positive for Covid, which is going up by an average of around 2,300 every day – however this is starting to show improvement.