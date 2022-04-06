World Health Day on Thursday

The World Health Day will be observed on Thursday in the country as elsewhere in the globe with the theme of the day ‘Our Planet, Our Health’.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday issued separate messages on the occasion, BSS reports.

The President, in his message, said the government is implementing massive development schemes to bring healthcare to the doorsteps of the people as healthcare is one of the basic human needs.

Health sector has made a dramatic improvement in the health index of the country due to adequate investment, the head of the state said.

The quality of medical services in the country has increased as a result of development of health infrastructure, creation and recruitment of skilled manpower, procurement of state-of-the-art medical equipment and use of information technology, he said.

As a result, life expectancy has increased and maternal and infant mortality rates have declined, Hamid continued.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, reiterated her government’s commitment to safeguard the public health of the people.

The aim of the present government is to create pro-welfare society and state by building a pollution free environment which is conducive to healthy living for every citizen of the country, the premier said.

The greatest Bangalee of all time and Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman undertook various activities, including establishment of hospitals for the development of medical system of the country soon after independence of the country, she added.

Following his footsteps, she further said the present Awami League led government is implementing massive development activities to bring health services to the doorsteps of the people and build a healthy, strong and functioning community by providing affordable quality Health, Nutrition and Population (HNP) services to the people.

The government has taken various steps including setting up new hospitals and nursing institutes to ensure up-to-date healthcare by formulating a people-oriented health policy, Hasina said.

The government has increased the number of doctors, nurses and supporting staff in the hospitals across the country, she said, adding that at the village level, 18,000 community clinics and union health centers have been set up across the country to bring health services to the doorsteps of the people.

Free health, family welfare and nutrition services are being provided to marginalized people through these health centers, she continued.

Medical services have been introduced from district and upazila level hospitals through mobile phones and online platforms, she said.

Despite the limited resources, Bangladesh has shown remarkable success in achieving the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) on health, she said, adding that the government is working towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Under 29 operational plans of the 4th Health, Population and Nutrition Sector Programme (4th HPNSP); the sector-wide activities are being implemented for the period of 2017-2022, she added.

Amid the COVID-19 situations, the government adopted a number of strategies that have been acclaimed worldwide, she said.

Bangladesh is also among the top 20 countries across the globe in providing corona vaccines, she said, adding that Bangladesh has won the MDG Award, `South Cooperation Visionary` award, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) award and Vaccine Hero award in recognition of its achievements in the health sector.

Both the President and the Prime Minister wished success of the Day.

To mark the day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and non-governmental organizations working in the field of health have chalked out various programmes.

The programmes include holding seminars, publication of souvenirs, arranging health education exhibitions, publication of special supplements in daily newspapers, decorating road islands, film exhibitions and holding government and non-government discussions on health issues.

On the occasion of Health Day, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque will inaugurate a programme at national level from Osmani Memorial Auditorium here around 11 am on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will organize the programme.

Under the direct supervision of the district and upazila health offices, the day will also be observed at the district and upazila levels throughout the country.

The World Health Day is a global health awareness day being observed every year on April 7 to mark the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to provide the people with a unique opportunity to mobilize action around a specific health topic of concern to people all over the world.