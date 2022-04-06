Zila Parishad bill passed in JS

Parliament voted a bill on Wednesday to bar Zila Parishad chairmen and members from holding office on completion of 5-year tenure under any circumstances.

The legislation titled Zila Parishad (Amendment) Act 2022 was passed by voice vote. It was moved by Local Government Minister Tajul Islam, reports UNB

It mandates that Zila Parishad representatives must leave their posts on the expiry of their tenure.

The government would appoint administrator/s to run the local body until the formation of the next council