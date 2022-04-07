BB to release new notes of Tk 23,000cr ahead of Eid

Bangladesh Bank (BB) will start releasing new currency notes of Tk 23,000 crore in the market from April 20 through 32 branches of different scheduled banks.

The central bank has already printed new notes to meet the demand ahead of holy Eid-ul-Fitr, said Md. Serajul Islam, executive director and spokesperson of BB.

The new notes will be exchanged through 32 branches of scheduled banks in Dhaka city, Gazipur and Narayanganj cities, he told UNB.

Primarily the central bank has printed new notes of Tk 23,000 ahead of Eid and the volume of new notes would be increased if required, official sources said.

The BB has withdrawn the similar quantity of old currency notes from the market to make a balance in currency flowing, Serajul said.

The new notes will include Tk 10, Tk 20, Tk 50 and Tk 100 .

The central bank used to exchange new notes for people in special booths at its head office. But the practice was stopped due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Bangladesh Bank will exchange notes again as the infection rate of Covid-19 has decreased.