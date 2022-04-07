Graft case: SC verdict on Dr Zubaida’s appeal on Apr 13

The Supreme Court on Thursday concluded hearing on an appeal filed by Dr Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, against the High Court verdict in a graft case, and fixed April 13 to pass its order.

A four-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, set the date to deliver its verdict on the appeal petition.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case with Kafrul Police Station in the capital on September 26, 2008. Tarique Rahman, his wife Zubaida and her mother Iqbal Mand Banu have been made accused in the case for amassing assets through illegal means and concealing information in their wealth statement.

The HC, later, issued a rule staying the case proceedings.

On April 12, 2017, the High Court asked Zubaida Rahman to surrender before a lower court concerned in eight weeks in the corruption case.

Challenging the HC verdict, Zubaida Rahman filed a leave to appeal petition with the apex court.