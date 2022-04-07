UK’s daily Covid infection slashed in half in a fortnight as 47,126 new cases logged

DAILY coronavirus infections have dropped by 52 per cent in the last fortnight, new data has revealed.

A further 47,126 cases have been logged today, also down 36 per cent on infections reported this time last week. It’s a sign that the virus is receding, but it does also come after testing was scaled back by the government last week.

Only vulnerable groups have been able to access free tests as of Friday, April 1.

But experts are confident vaccines will continue to protect people from severe illness.

Over a million people have now received a spring booster, just two weeks since the latest phase of the campaign was launched. The NHS is continuing to urge people to come forward for a fourth dose when they become eligible, with 570,000 more set to be invited next week.

The latest rollout includes the over 75s, adult care home residents and those who are immunosuppressed aged 12 and over.

Around one in 13 people are thought to have had coronavirus in the week ending March 26.

But with vaccines, anti-virals and a weaker strain of the virus, Brits are well protected.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme said that as infections rise, it’s vital the most vulnerable get their boosters.

Recent research from the UK Health Security Agency showed the NHS booster programme has helped prevent around 197,000 hospitalisations since mid-December.

The Omicron variants have been proven to cause a more mild disease, and public health officials have previously said that high case numbers shouldn’t translate to a surge in hospital admissions or deaths.