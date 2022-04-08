75 per cent people in Bangladesh vaccinated: Minister

A total of 75 per cent people of the country have been vaccinated completely against Coronavirus, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said. Besides, 95 per cent of the target population of Bangladesh has brought under the vaccination programme, he added.

The minister said this while addressing an iftar party organized by Manikganj district police at Police Lines Auditorium in the evening.

“The economy of our country is active as Covid-19 is under control. Already 25 crore doses of vaccine have been administered,” said Zahid Maleque.

Health Minister asked the people who have not yet taken the booster dose to take this dose quickly.

He said that Bangladesh is already ranked 8th in the world for the success of vaccination programme.

Manikganj-1 seat MP Naimur Rahman Durjoy, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abdul Latif, Superintendent of Police Muhammad Golam Azad Khan and Zila Parishad Chairman Golam Mohiuddin, were present, among others, at the iftar party.