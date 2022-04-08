Covid cases ‘plateauing’ in England as UK sees 41,384 new daily infections

CORONAVIRUS cases are ‘plateauing’ in England, with one in 13 people currently infected with the virus.

A further 41,384 people tested positive for the bug today – down 40 percent on last week.

Experts have said that data suggests infections in older vulnerable groups are levelling off.

Vaccines will continue to protect people from severe illness and over a million people have now received a spring booster, just two weeks since the latest phase of the campaign was launched.