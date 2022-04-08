Covid cases ‘plateauing’ in England as UK sees 41,384 new daily infections

CORONAVIRUS cases are ‘plateauing’ in England, with one in 13 people currently infected with the virus.
A further 41,384 people tested positive for the bug today – down 40 percent on last week.
Experts have said that data suggests infections in older vulnerable groups are levelling off.
Vaccines will continue to protect people from severe illness and over a million people have now received a spring booster, just two weeks since the latest phase of the campaign was launched.
The NHS is continuing to urge people to come forward for a fourth dose when they become eligible, with 570,000 more set to be invited next week.
The latest rollout includes the over 75s, adult care home residents and those who are immunosppressed aged 12 and over.