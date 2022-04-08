Elon Musk is the richest person in the world again

Elon Musk has blown past billionaire rival Jeff Bezos to attain the rank of world’s richest person.

Again.

If you’re getting a sense of deja vu, it’s because Musk has already been the world’s richest person by overtaking Bezos in 2021.

But the newly-announced Forbes billionaires’ list puts the SpaceX and Tesla boss’s personal fortune at $219 billion (£167 billion).

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos (who also owns a rocket company) sits in second place with a $171 billion (£131 billion) fortune.

Musk, 50, hails from South Africa and initially made his money by co-founding PayPal – before moving on to Tesla and SpaceX.

This week he also became the largest shareholder in Twitter after dropping £2.2 billion on a 9.2% stake in the social media company.

Rihanna and Peter Jackson have also joined the famous billionaires list for the first time in 2022.

The pop star and Lord Of The Rings director entered the rankings this year alongside other Hollywood A-listers including Kanye West and Jay-Z.

Rihanna is valued by Forbes at 1.7 billion dollars (£1.4 billion) thanks to the success of her cosmetics line Fenty Beauty.

The company, which she co-owns with French luxury retailer LVMH, generated more than 550 million dollars (£420 million) in revenue in 2020, Forbes said.

The singer also owns a 30% stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which raised money at a 1 billion dollars (£765 million) valuation in February 2021.

The 36 year-old, who is currently expecting her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky, is Barbados’ first billionaire.

Source: Metro