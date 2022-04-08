Enjoy your day with easy homemade brownies

Brownies are almost everyone’s favourite. Whether with ice cream or with chocolate syrup, it can go with everything. Children also love brownies a lot. So today we are back with a very easy recipe for ‘Brownie’, which your children will surely love. Just leave everything and read the article till the end, The Statesman reported.

INGREDIENTS

10 tablespoons salted butter melted

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 cup melted milk chocolate chips

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk chocolate chips

vanilla ice cream

mint leaves

STEPS

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a metal 9×9 pan with parchment paper.

Pour melted butter into a large mixing bowl.

Whisk in sugar by hand until smooth, 30 seconds.

Add in eggs and vanilla extract. Whisk for 1 minute.

Whisk in melted chocolate until combined and smooth.

Use a rubber spatula to stir in flour, cocoa powder, and salt until just combined.

Stir in whole chocolate chips.

Pour into the prepared pan and smooth out.

Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes.

Let cool in pan for 30 minutes before slicing.

Garnish it with vanilla ice cream and mint leaves. You can also add choco chips or peanuts to it.