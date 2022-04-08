Govt forms cell to punish opposition before polls: BNP

The government has formed a cell to punish the leaders of the opposition ahead of the general election, alleged BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday.

“We have heard that the government has prepared a list. A cell has been set up to expedite the cases against important leaders in different districts based on that list. Measures have been taken to expedite the cases through this cell,” said Fakhrul at a press conference held at the party chairperson’s Gulshan office in Dhaka.

Mirza Fakhrul said, “What are the evidences in cases against me? One allegation in a case is that I am burning a garbage truck. Another case registered against me for allegedly hurling a bomb inside the Secretariat. By this deception the whole nation is being led to darkness. Everyone must stand up against it. All the political activists who are being sued are not thieves, robbers and criminals.”

He further said, “All of them are political activists and fighting for democracy. The horrible attempt to eradicate them with these false cases is nothing but fascism.”

Fakhrul said that whenever the opposition party came to the field with the programme then they were tortured and subjected to lawsuits in a similar way. “The left leaning alliance faced cases, torture and arrest in the same way in few days ago when the observed a strike.”

He said, “On April 6, Ishraque Hossain was arrested by police from city’s Motijheel area while distributing leaflets protesting the price hike of essentials. He was arrested without any cause and many people were charged with batons. Police have filed a case against 88 people in this connection. Who are these? These 88 people are the leaders of Dhaka South unit BNP and a false case filed against them.”

Dhaka South unit BNP Convener Abdus Salam, joint convener Nabi Ullah Nabi, Yunus Mridha, Mosharraf Hossain Khokon, Abdus Sattar, SK Sekander, Harunur Rashid, Munir Hossain Chairman, and lawyer Mostafizur Rahman Fayez were present, among others, at the press conference.