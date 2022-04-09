Bangladesh reports 28 new Covid cases, no death

Bangladesh on Saturday reported no COVID-19 death for 19 days since March 15 simultaneously the coronavirus positive cases is falling sharply as the country recorded 28 COVID-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours.

“The country logged zero virus-related fatality for 19 days between March 15 and April 9 , meaning COVID-19 death was reported on March 18, March 20,March 23, March 28, March 29, 30 and April 4,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said.

Bangladesh reported 0.62 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 4,491 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The country recorded zero coronavirus death for first time on November 20, 2021 since the pandemic began on March 8, 2020.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 17 while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,123 people and infected 19,52,023 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 18,87,933 after another 610 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 96.72 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.49 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

As of April 9, among the total 29,123 fatalities, 12,795 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,863 in Chattogram, 2,142 in Rajshahi, 3,718 in Khulna, 982 in Barishal, 1,327 in Sylhet, 1,416 in Rangpur and 880 in Mymensingh divisions.