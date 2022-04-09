Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 75, maximum Tk 2,310

This year’s minimum Fitra has been fixed at Tk 75 per person, according to the National Fitra Fixing Committee.

The maximum Fitra has been set at Tk 2,310.

National Fitra Fixing Committee fixed the rate at a meeting held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital on Saturday.

Hafez Mufti Maulana Muhammad Ruhul Amin, president of the National Fitra Fixing Committee and Khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, presided over the meeting.

The Fitra has been fixed in accordance with the market prices of wheat, flour, barley, raisins, dates and cheese collected from all parts of the country.

Muslims can pay Sadaqatul Fitra by any one of the above products or its market value according to their ability.

Mentionable, Fitra, a compulsory charity, have to give to the needy before the jamaat (congregation) of Eid-ul-Fitr.