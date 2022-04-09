Govt must be ousted to end enforced disappearance, repression: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said the current Awami League government must be ousted through a mass movement to end enforced disappearances and repressive acts.

“It’s now a proven fact that they (missing BNP leaders and activists) were picked up by members of the law enforcement agencies. That’s why the US has imposed sanctions on the RAB and its current and former officials,” he said.

Speaking at an iftar party, the BNP leader also said the existence of Bangladesh will be at stake if the current government is not overthrown from power.

“There’s no alternative to establishing a pro-people government by dislodging the current monstrous regime to get rid of repression and the incidents of killing and enforced disappearance. We have to do it through a mass movement,” he observed.

Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal arranged the programme at Dhaka Ladies Club in the capital’s Eskaton area. Fakhrul together with senior leaders of BNP, Krishak Dal and other political parties took iftar with the family members of the victims of enforced disappearance at the programme.

On behalf of the Krishak Dal, eid gifts were also given to 50 family members of the victims of enforced disappearances.

BNP standing committee members Mirza Abbas, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, convener of Nagorik Oikya Mahmudur Rahman Manna and the leaders of the 20-party alliance were present.

In a brief address, Fakhrul thanked the Krishak Dal for organising the Iftar party for the relatives of the enforced disappearance victims.

“As per the UN Charter, enforced disappearance is a serious violation of human rights. This is what the Awami League government has been committing for the last few years. They’re killing and disappearing the political leaders and activists who’ve been on a struggle for the restoration of democracy,” he said.

The BNP leaders said the families of around 600 victims of enforced disappearance have long been waiting to get back their missing sons, fathers, brothers and husbands.

Some family members of the BNP leaders who were mad disappeared expressed how they are going through sufferings losing their near and dear ones.