Healthy food options during Ramadan

Ramadan is the ninth month of Islamic calender’s. It marks a month of fasting, prayers faith, charity and pilgrimage. It is strongly believed that fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with prayer, profession of faith, charity and pilgrimage. Healthy Muslim adults abstain from all food, drink (including water) and sexual activity from dawn to dusk, eating a meal before the fast and another to break it, The Statesman reported.

During Ramadan people usually prefer to eat foods which are more hydrating and healthy, also foods which can provide more energy to the body. So, today we have gathered some of the foods which will help you to loss weight during this period. Read on!

This Ramadan loss weight with these healthy foods

1. Dates

Traditionally, the Ramadan fast is broken with dates. This intensely sweet fruit is high in fiber, as well as potassium, magnesium and vitamin B-6. Dates may be served in their natural state, stuffed with nuts or even rolled with coconut.

2. Shorba

Shorba is a lentil soup popular in the Middle East. Also known as Arabic lentil soup, this nutritious mix of vegetables and protein is a nice way to ease the stomach into breaking the Ramadan fast before indulging in heavier dishes.

3. Dahi Vada

Popular in India, these lentil dumplings are soaked in a yogurt sauce laced with spices and chilies. They are a very refreshing iftar dish.

4. Beguni

In Bangladesh, a typical Ramadan meal features beguni, a dish composed of eggplant slices that are battered and fried until golden. These are typically served over rice.

5. Fresh Fruit Salad

Hydrating, sweet and satisfying, fresh fruit is a must at any Ramadan table. Fresh fruit may be enjoyed during the morning meal of suhoor or evening iftar.

Healthy food options for Iftar:

Baked samosa and boiled dumplings

Chapattis/ Parathas made without oil

Low-fat milk-based sweets and puddings/ Chia fruit pudding/ Fruit custard/Quinoa parfait

Fattoush (salad made of vegetables and pita bread)

Tabbouleh (salad made with fresh tomatoes, parsley, garlic, and bulgur wheat.)

Lavash (soft, thin cracker bread) with hummus

Chana chaat or Fruit chaat

Mujadara (a dish made with rice and lentils)

Ful Medammes (fava beans cooked with garlic and spread on bread)

Grilled chicken/ Barbequed chicken/ Chicken kebabs/ Fish kebabs

Ragda chaat/ Chole chaat/ Chana chaat

Smoothies/ Refreshment drink