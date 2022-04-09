Rangpur produces all-time record 25.37-lakh tonnes of potato

Farmers have produced an all-time record of over 25.37 lakh tonnes of potato in all five districts of Rangpur agriculture region this season and are getting better prices.

Market prices of potato are better this time following a realistic step taken by the government to increase its export to Singapore, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries, reports BSS.

Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said a target of producing 22 lakh 64 thousand 596 tonnes of potato was fixed from 97,125 hectares of land in the region this season.

“However, farmers finally cultivated potatoes on 98,458 hectares of land exceeding the fixed farming target by 1,333 hectares or 1.37 percent,” Additional Director of the DAE for Rangpur region Agriculturist Ikbal told BSS today.

After completing harvest, farmers have produced 25 lakh 37 thousand and 981 tonnes of the potato with an average yield rate of 24.97 tonnes per hectare of land exceeding the fixed production target by two lakh 73 thousand and 385 tonnes or 12.07 percent.

The DAE and other agriculture related organizations provided quality potato seeds, latest technologies and training to farmers to make the intensive potato farming program a success.

“Potatoes produced using standard protocols of the good agricultural practices in Mithapukur and Pirgachha upazilas of Rangpur are being exported to Singapore, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates from March last,” Ikbal said.

Potato grower Nur Hossain of village Beltola in Pirgachha upazila of Rangpur said, “I am earning excellent by selling each kilogram of potato at rates between Taka 12 and Taka 14 this year.”