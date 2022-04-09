South Africa keep them aloft over Bangladesh

Bangladesh squandered the chance to dominate South Africa after left-arm spinner Taijul Islam rocked the hosts batting line up on day two of the second and final Test at Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Taijul claimed 6-135 to bowl South Africa out for 453 in first innings but Bangladesh experienced a collapse to be reduced to 139-5 at stumps. The visitors however are now trailing by 314 runs.

Bangladesh lost opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy who struck a century in the first Test for duck in the first over. But Tamim Iqbal on his return counterattacked in style and put Bangladesh on top sharing 79-run with Najmul Hossain Shanto, BSS reports.

Fast bowler Wiaan Mulder then struck to remove Tamim for 47 and soon after Duanne Olivier got rid of Shanto for 33.

The dismissal of the duo triggered a collapse as Mulder ripped through the middle order.

Mushfiqur Rahim was batting on 30 with Yasir Ali on 8 before bails were drawn.

Mulder snared 3-15 and Olivier snapped up 2-17.

Earlier, Taijul Islam recorded the fourth best bowling by a Bangladeshi bowler against South Africa.

Pacer Shahadat Hossain Rajib bagged 6-27 in 2008 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, which remains the best bowling by a Bangladeshi bowler against South Africa. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Rafique’s 6-77 and Shakib Al Hasan’s 6-99 remain the second and third best bowling.

However, Taijul became the only second Bangladeshi bowler to claim a five-for or above on South African soil after Shakib Al Hasan.

Taijul’s record-breaking bowling was complemented by fast bowler Syed Khaled Ahmed’s 3-100 while Mehidy Hasan Miraz finished with 1-85.

Keshav Maharaj who led South African resistance on day two, was the top-scorer for the side with a career-best 84 off 95, hitting nine fours and three sixes. Captain Dean Elgar contributed 70, Keegan Petersen made 64 and Temba Bavuma added 67.

South Africa resumed the second day on 278-5 but lost last recognized batter Kyle Verreynne just six overs after the start of the day.

The session started off with drama as Khaled threw the ball at Verreynne when the batter was inside the crease and things got heated for a while.

But soon after Khaled rattled his stump to dismiss him for 22 as South Africa were reduced to 300-6. Khaled roared in Verreynne’s face after getting the wicket, to complicate the things further.

Bangladesh were sensing a chance to wrap up South African innings quickly after Verreynne wicket but Maharaj resisted in a way that Bangladesh hardly imagined.

He got the support in overnight unbeaten batter Wiaan Mulder and together they added 80-run for the seventh wicket stand to keep Bangladesh at bay for large part of the morning session.

Just before the lunch, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam gave Bangladesh a sigh of relief, getting rid of Mulder with a flighted delivery. Mulder hit three fours and one six for his 33 off 77.

Maharaj kept attacking Bangladeshi bowlers but Taijul completed his five-for, taking out him, with a delivery that spun sharply to break his stump.

But Simon Harmer came up with another resistance, which was also broken by Taijul before Miraz got rid of Lizaad Williams to bring an end to the South African innings.