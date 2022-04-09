UK PM meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

British PM Boris Johnson’s office said he has traveled to Ukraine to meet with President Zelenskyy to show solidarity, the Associated Press reported. The visit was not announced in advance.

The Facebook page of Andriy Sybiha, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, posted a photo which showed Johnson and Zelenskyy sitting across from each other at a table. with the flags of their respective countries next to them, CNBC reports.

“Right now Boris Johnson’s visit to Kiev began with a tet-a-tet meeting with President Zelensky. Great Britain leader in defense support of Ukraine. The leader in the anti-war coalition. Leader in sanctions on Russian aggressor,” a translated version of the Facebook post said.

The Ukrainian Embassy in London shared the photo on their Facebook page with the caption ”#StrongerTogether.”

The two leaders meeting Saturday will discuss the “UK’s long term support to Ukraine” including a new package of financial and military aid, the prime minister’s office said, AP reported.