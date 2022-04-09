Village doctor killed as two rival groups clash in Sylhet

A village doctor was killed and 15/20 persons were injured as two rival groups clashed at Bazartal of Khadimnagar in Sylhet city early Saturday.

The deceased is Md Nizam Uddin, a village doctor.

The injured have been admitted to M.A.G. Osmani Medical College Hospital.

According to sources, there was a dispute over a piece of land between Nizam Uddin and Noyon. Early Saturday, Noyon and his supporters went to harvest paddy of the land, but Nizam Uddin and his relatives obstructed to harvest paddy. As a result, a clash took place between two groups, leaving Nizam Uddin dead on the spot.