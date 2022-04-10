4 sentenced to death for killing youth in Rajshahi

A court in Rajshahi on Sunday sentenced four people to death for killing a youth at Tanore upazila in 2021.

Rajshahi Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Anup Kumar Saha handed down the verdict around 11:45 am.

The condemned convicts are Bimol Singh, Anjani Roy, Subot Singh and Badol Mondol.

Special public prosecutor of the tribunal advocate Entazul Haque Babu confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecutor, the convicts killed Prokash Singh on April 28, last year as he came to know about the illicit relationship of his aunt Anjani Roy with Badol Mondol.