Munshiganj teacher Hriday Mandal gets bail after 19 days

A court in Munshiganj on Sunday granted bail to school teacher Hriday Chandra Mandal in a case filed over hurting religious sentiment.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Motaharat Akter Bhuiyan granted the bail upon a bond of Tk 5,000.

Confirming the matter, lawyer Abdu Rahman said Hriday Mandal will be released in the afternoon or evening after some formalities.

On April 4, the teacher’s bail petition was denied and he was sent to prison.

On March 22, some students of Binodpur Ram Kumar High School staged demonstration on the school premises against Hriday Chandra, a Science teacher of the institutions, for discussing the distinction between science and religion in a classroom.

Being informed, police took the situation under control and detained Hriday for interrogation.

The teacher was subsequently suspended by the school authorities.

The school’s electrician Asad filed a case against the teacher and, later, Hriday Chandra Mandal was arrested