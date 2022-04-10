PM Sheikh Hasina service desk at 659 police stations

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday inaugurated the “Service Desk” at each of (659) police stations across the country for women, children, elderly and disabled people with handing over 400 houses built by the police for homeless families.

She virtually opened the two humanitarian initiatives of the Bangladesh Police from her official Ganabhaban residence here marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reports BSS.

The programme was held at Dhaka Metropolitan Police Lines, Rajarbagh, Dhaka, while all the police stations, police ranges and police lines were connected to it.

The prime minister thanked all concerned for the initiatives, saying, “Today is a special day as the “Service Desk” at each police stations was opened for women, children, elderly and differently-able people and houses built by police were provided to homeless.”

Referring to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s remark that police should be a pro-people force, she said the two initiatives mark the work of pro-people police.

The prime minister asked all the police personnel to render services at the grassroots so the masses can trust the police force that they will get services from the law enforcers whenever they want.

Sheikh Hasina also exchanged views with some service receivers from the service desk, women police personnel who are providing the service and beneficiary people who got the police houses, connected remotely from different parts of the country including Chattogram, Peerganj of Rangpur and Khulna.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Senior Secretary of Public Security Division at Home Ministry Md. Akhter Hossain spoke on the occasion while Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed gave the welcome the address.

An audio-visual documentary on the two humanitarian initiatives of police was screened at the function.

For opening the “Service Desk”, a separate room has been arranged at each of the police stations.

A specially trained woman sub-inspector will lead the desk with other skilled female officers.

The desks are also entrusted with informing visitors about other government services and providing legal aid to the victims who are financially insolvent.

Police is set to build one house in 520 police stations each across the country for the homeless people. In the first phase, police has distributed 400 houses.

The houses, which were built with standard modern construction materials, are earthquake and hot resistance.