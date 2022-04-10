Ranbir and Alia to tie the knot on April 14

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor and his actress-girlfriend Alia Bhatt are all set to get married on April 14, a leading Indian entertainment news portal has reported.

The 39-year-old Bollywood hunk and 29-year-old Alia, who have been dating each other for over three years now, will tie the knot at an intimate ceremony at Ranbir’s house in Mumbai’s posh Bandra locality, according to ‘bollywoodhungama.com’.

The son of actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, and the grandson of veteran actor-director Raj Kapoor, Ranbir made his acting debut with noted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s tragic romance ‘Saawariya’ in 2007, a commercial failure.

Ranbir rose to prominence in 2009 with his performances in the coming-of-age film ‘Wake Up Sid’, romantic comedy ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’ and drama ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year’. One of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood, he also supports charities.

Alia, on the other hand, is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. She made her acting debut as a child in the 1999 thriller ‘Sangharsh’. Her debut as an adult actor was with filmmaker Karan Johar’s teen drama ‘Student of the Year’ in 2012.

Alia won the Best Actress award in 2014 for playing a kidnapping victim in road drama ‘Highway’. In addition to acting in films, Alia owns her signature line of clothing and handbags, and is the founder of ecological initiative CoExist.