Samrat gets bail in two cases

A court in Dhaka on Sunday granted bail to Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, an ex-Jubo League leader, in a money laundering and arms cases.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzel Hossain passed the bail order in money laundering case while Dhaka’s First Addtiional Metropolitan Sessions Judge granted the bail in the arms case.

Though Samrat secured bail in two cases, but he will not be released from jail now as hearing of his another two cases will be held recently, the court sources said.

Earlier, investigation officer CID police inspector Mehedi Maksud sought three-day remand for Samrat in the money laundering case filed with Ramna Police Station.

After hearing, the judges granted the bail upon a bond of Tk 10,000.

Samrat was produced before the court from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) around 9:30 am today.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against Samrat on November 12, 2019, after investigations alleging that the former leader of the ruling Awami League’s associate body acquired assets worth Tk 2.95 crore beyond his known income sources.

Samrat was arrested amid a massive media and social uproar in October 2019, primarily for illegally running casinos, possessing fire arms and huge volume of foreign liquors while police subsequently charged him in several other cases.