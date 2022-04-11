70-80 houses in Kurigram’s Rajarhat threatened by Teesta erosion

About 70-80 houses under Gharialdanga union at Rajarhat upazila in Kurigram are under threat as untimely erosion by the Teesta River has taken a serious turn due to rise in water level in the last few days.

Six houses have already gone into the gorge of the Teesta River.

The Teesta River flows over three upazilas of Kurigram district, reports UNB

Water Development Board officials are trying to prevent the erosion in only five kilometers area while about 40 kms of the left bank of the river is under erosion threat, said locals.

Erosion is now going on in many places of the remaining 35 kms areas of the river banks, they said.

Houses, Boro paddy land and trees are being devoured by the Teesta River as incessant rainfall in the last three days triggered the erosion.

About 70 to 80 families are now under threat of being homeless.

Shahidul Islam, a former member of ​​Gharialdanga Union, said hundreds of acres of arable land, two government primary schools, a community clinic, eight mosques and a madrasa are under threat of being devoured.

At present erosion is occurring at Gatiyasam, Ramhari, Kalirhat and Medanipur villages in the union.

In the last few years, the river has devoured parts of Chatura, Mandir, Dangrarhat, Ramhari, Paramoula and Gabur Halan villages of Gharialdanga and Vidyananda Unions of Rajarhat upazila.

Chairman of Gharialdanga Union of Rajarhat Upazila Md Abdul Quddus Pramanik said ward no-6 and 7 are under extreme threat of river erosion. “We went to the Water Development Board for taking measures to prevent erosion but they said they have no budget. ”

Abdullah Al Mamun, executive engineer of the Kurigram Water Development Board, said erosion has started in the unprotected areas due to the sudden rains. “A survey project has been approved but the project has not been finalised yet,” the official said.