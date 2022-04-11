The summer is here and the sun is getting hotter with time. And as the heat is increasing we are always having a desire to eat something cool and chill. So, no need to worry because today we have a superb recipe for you that will make you relaxed and help you to beat this heat- ‘Chocolate Kulfi’. All you need to do is read till the end to learn this easy Chocolate Kulfi recipe, The Statesman reported.
Beat the heat with this easy Chocolate Kulfi recipe:
INGREDIENTS
- 3 cups of milk
- 1 cup cream/malai
- 2 tbsp milk powder
- ¼ cup sugar
- ¼ cup chocolate chip
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
INSTRUCTIONS
- firstly, in a large Kadai pour 3 cups milk, 1 cup cream, and 2 tbsp milk powder.
- stir well making sure everything is well combined without leaving any lumps.
- now keeping the flame on medium boil the milk.
- stir occasionally, and boil on medium flame.
- simmer for 10 minutes, or until the milk thickens.
- cook until the milk reduces to a quarter and turns creamy.
- now add ¼ cup sugar and stir continuously.
- continue to cook until the milk turns creamy.
- turn off the flame and add ¼ cup chocolate chip and mix well.
- stir until the chocolate chip dissolves completely.
- also, add 1 tsp vanilla extract and give a final mix.
- now pour the kulfi mixture into the kulfi mold and close the lid.
- freeze for 8 hours or until it sets completely.
- now insert an ice cream stick and unmould slowly.
- finally, garnish with some nuts, and chocolate sauce, and enjoy chocolate kulfi.