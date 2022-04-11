Collision between two Biman planes at Shahjalal Int’l Airport

Two planes of Biman Bangladesh Airlines collided at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, causing slightl damages of the two aircraft of the national flag carrier.

The collision took place between two Boeing aircraft at 1:45pm on Sunday, said Biman’s deputy general manager Tahera Khandaker.

A Boeing aircraft was already parked there in the hangar in the airport for maintenance. When another Boeing aircraft was taken to the hangar for maintenance, it collided with the parked aircraft causing damage to some extent, he said, UNB reports.

A committee is being formed to investigate the incident. The extent of damages could be known after the investigation, said the official.