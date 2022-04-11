Ex-Jubo League leader Samrat gets bail in drug case, but cannot release

A court in Dhaka on Monday granted bail to Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, an ex-Jubo League leader, in a case filed under Narcotics Control Act.

But he can not freed from jail as he secured bail in three cases, out of four.

He was shown arrested in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). If he secures bail in the graft case, there is no bar for his release from jail.

Dhaka’s 7th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Tehsin Iftekhar passed the order upon a bond of Tk 10,000.

Earlier on Sunday, the former Jubo League leader granted bail in two cases–money laundering and arms cases.

Since November 24 last year, Samrat has been undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital.

On October 6 in 2019, RAB arrested Samrat and his associate Enamul Haque Arman from Chauddagram in Cumilla.

The elite force, later, raided his Kakrail office on that day. Huge quantities of foreign liquor, pistols, and two hides of kangaroo were seized from his office.

He was later sentenced by a mobile court to six months in prison under the Wildlife Conservation Act and was sent to jail the same day.

On October 7, Abdul Khaleque, Deputy Assistant Director of Rab-1 filed two cases against Samrat at Ramna police station under the Arms and the Narcotics Act. Arman was also made accused in the narcotic case.

On November 4, Shekhar Chandra Mallik, Sub Inspector of Rab-1 submitted a charge sheet against Samrat in the arms case.

On November 12, ACC filed a case against him for acquiring assets worth Tk 2.94 crore beyond his known sources of income.

On September 12, 2020, Rashedur Rahman, Sub-Inspector of CID filed a case against him at Ramna police station for laundering Tk 195 crore to Malaysia and Singapore.

Lastly, on November 26 last year, the investigation officer of the case, Jahangir Alam, submitted a charge sheet before the court.