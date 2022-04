Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the government Sunday asked to pay the salaries and allowances of the employees of government, semi-government, and autonomous institutions by April 25.

The government has decided to pay salaries and allowances by April 25, the Finance Division said in a notification, as Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 3, subject to the sighting of the moon.

Also, retired government employees will get their monthly pensions at the same time.