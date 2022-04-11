Lightning strike kills one in Moulvibazar

A man was killed and two others were injured in a lightning strike at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Moschoddor Miah, 25, son of Hamid Miah, a resident of Kawargaon village under Adampur union in the upazila. He was a local carpenter.

Locals said a lightning struck Moschoddor when he was adjusting the porch roof of his house with tin around 1:30 pm, leaving the man dead on the spot and nearby Farid and Uttam injured.

The injured men received first aid from Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex.

Kamalganj Police Station officer in-charge Abdur Razzaque said police recovered the body.

The victim’s family will get financial assistance from the government, confirmed Kamalganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ashekul Haque.