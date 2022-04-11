Sharif takes oath as Pakistan 23rd PM

Shehbaz Sharif on Monday took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He was administered the oath by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani as President Arif Alvi complained of “discomfort”, according to the president’s Twitter account, hours before the oath-taking ceremony, Geo TV reports.

Shehbaz was elected as the premier after the ouster of PTI Chairman Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion.

Earlier in the day, Shehbaz secured 174 votes in the NA as opposed to PTI’s candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who received no votes after his party decided to boycott the polling process.

The poll took place under the chairmanship of MNA Ayaz Sadiq, two days after the lower house of Parliament voted in favour of removing Imran Khan from office, following a nearly 14-hour standoff between the Opposition and Khan’s ruling party that started on Saturday morning.