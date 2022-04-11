UK’s daily Covid cases plummet by THIRD in a week with 91,304 over the weekend

THE UK has seen daily cases drop by a third in a week – with 91,304 new cases logged over the weekend.

Infections have fallen significantly for the past two Monday’s, a positive sign the latest wave has peaked. Deaths are still high at 348, but this figure covers the whole weekend.

It is almost the same number as the fatalities reported in a single day on Friday, and is hopefully another promising sign.

The fall in infections does also coincide with free tests ending, but cases had started to fall before Brits were asked to pay for lateral flow tests.

It comes as health chiefs have called for Covid restrictions – such as masks and mixing limits – to be brought back as patients in hospital rises.

The increase in people going onto wards with the virus follows on from a rise in infections last month.

This was sparked by both the emergence of BA.2- Omicron’s subvariant which can spread even faster and get around vaccines – and people mixing more freely.

The latest Office for National Statistics figures show one in 13 people in England are infected with Covid, after hitting a record high.

Sajid Javid said this was to be expected after restrictions were lifted, and the Government isn’t concerned due to Omicron causing a milder illness.