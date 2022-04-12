53 arrested from parts of Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB

At least 53 people have been arrested by the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from different areas of the capital for their alleged involvement in mugging and extortion.

Of them, 33 are extortionists while 20 are muggers. They were nabbed during drives at Ramna, Hatirjheel, Khilgaon, Shahjahanpur, Paltan, Motijheel, Shahbagh and Wari

RAB’s spokesperson Khandaker Al Moin disclosed this at a press briefing on Tuesday in city’s Karwan Bazar.

“We recovered some lethal weapons, mobile phone sets, cash taka and some receipts used during extortion from their possessions,” Al Moin said.

“The elite force also detected some other mugging spots in Dhaka. RAB 1,2, 3, 4 and 10 are working in those areas.”

“We want to assure the dwellers in the capital that we will do whatever it takes to make your Eid-ul-Fitr festive and uninterrupted,’ the RAB official added.