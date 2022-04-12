68pc countrymen come under 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccine: DGHS

A total of 11 crore 51 lakh 46 thousand 677 people of the country have come under second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

As per this account, some 68 percent of the total population of the country have completed the corona vaccine.

This information was learnt from the latest health bulletin of the Directorate Genral of Health Services (DGHS) on Tuesday.

According to the bulletin of the DGHS, some 12 crore 82 lakh 45 thousand 465 people have so far come under first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Some 11 crore 51 lakh 46 thousand 677 countrymen have received second dose of Covid-19 vaccine. In addition, one crore 8 lakh 35 thousand 694 people got booster dose vaccine.

The vaccination programme targetting the students of 12-17 year old began in the country on November 1 last year. Of the students, one crore 72 lakh 98 thousand 32 got first dose vaccine, one core 57 lakh 64 thousand 443 got second dose vaccine. And some 15 lakh 33 thousand 589 students, who received first dose vaccine, did not get second dose vaccine yet.

The DGHS informed that some 2 lakh 12 thousand 691 floating people in the country have come under first dose of Covid-19 vaccine as of now.