Hi-Tech Park’s foundation-stone laid in Keraniganj

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid laid the foundation- stone of a 7-storey Hi-Tech Park at a function at Jhilmil in Keraniganj, southern suburb of Dhaka city, on Tuesday.

Addressing the function, he said the Hi-tech Park would play an important role in creating skilled manpower in the ICT sector in the country.

“There is no alternative to create skilled manpower to get the results of the fourth industrial revolution,” he said adding the initiative to create skilled manpower will help face the future challenges.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami also addressed the function.

It was informed at the function that Tk 200 crore will be invested in the Hi-Tech Park project which will have facilities to provide training to 1,000 people per year.

In addition, some 3,000 more people will get the opportunity to be employed directly and indirectly under the project.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the government has been implementing a huge number of projects to develop digital Bangladesh.

“Already cent percent of people have access to electricity while 13 crore people are using the internet,” he said.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority’s managing director Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh said spaces and plots at the Hi-tech Park have been allotted to 190 firms. Of those, 123 firms have already started working, while 151 local start-up companies have been allocated spaces/co-working spaces at free of cost.

He said the Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority has developed some 36,000 skilled manpower in the ICT sector through various trainings.

It is learnt that after completion of the Hi-Tech Park spending Tk 200 crore on 3.272 acres of land at Keraniganj would create direct and indirect employment opportunities for some 15,000 persons.