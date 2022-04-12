Japanese envoy calls on telecommunications minister

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar today lauded Japan’s role as a friend in the overall development of Bangladesh.

“Japan is a genuine friend and major partner of Bangladesh in socio-economic and infrastructure development,” Jabbar said while Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki paying a courtesy call on him at his Secretariat office here, said a press release.

Contrary to the notion of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the Minister described the concept of the ‘Society 5.0’ in Japan as very humane, saying: “Japan valued man first and then the machine…We also think that technology cannot be a substitute for human beings.”

During the meeting, they exchanged views on various issues of mutual interest, especially in the field of digital technology including 5G technology.

Jabbar said: “Japan has introduced 5G to the world…Bangladesh has also entered the era of 5G. The ITU standardization of 5G will play a crucial role in changing the whole world.”

The Ambassador handed over a letter from Japan’s Minister of International Affairs and Communications to the ICT Minister regarding Japan’s candidacy for the post of Director of Telecommunications Standardization in the ITU elections.

Jabbar informed the envoy that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been informed about the candidature of Japan and his department will act as directed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

After Bangabandhu became an ITO member in 1973, global telecommunication in Bangladesh has been playing an important role in this forum.

Haruta Hiroki, First Secretary and Head of Economic Department of the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh, was present during the meeting, among others.