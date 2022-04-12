Khaled fined for throwing ball at SA player

Bangladeshi right-arm pacer Khaled Ahmed has been fined 15% of his match fees by ICC for throwing ball at South African player Kyle Verreynne in “an inappropriate and dangerous manner” during the second Test in Gqeberha.

The pacer was found to have breached level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa at St George’s Park in Gqeberha, ICC said on Tuesday.

In fact, he violated Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to throwing a ball at or near a player, player support personnel, umpire, match referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match.

Along with the fine, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of the pacer, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period, taking his cumulative demerit points to one.

The incident occurred in the 95th over of South Africa’s first innings on Day 2 when Kyle Verreynne hit the ball back towards Ahmed. The bowler then threw it toward Verreynne in “an inappropriate and dangerous manner”, hitting him on the right glove.

Ahmed had admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft, and as such there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Allahudien Paleker, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth official Bongani Jele had levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50% of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Bangladesh lost the match by a big margin of 332 in Gqeberha. In the first match, Bangladesh lost by 220 runs in Durban.