Piya Bipasha to contest Mrs World-2022

Mrs World 2022 is going to be held at Las Vegas of Nevada in the United States in December.

This year, model Piya Bipasha will contest from Bangladesh.

This information was revealed on Mrs World website and Facebook page.

Married women from more than 30 countries will attend the beauty contest. Bipasha is the second woman who is taking part in the contest.

In 2019, Munjarin Mahbub Aboni took part in the beauty pageant.

Discussing on the contest Piya said, “I saw the advertisement of the beauty contest on Instagram. After observing it, I decided to join the event. I applied for the beauty pageant. Later, the authorities concerned selected me.”

Piya got married a US citizen around two years ago. Her husband is a businessman. She is now living in the USA. Though there are eight months left, Piya is taking preparation for the competition.