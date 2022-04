SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations of 2023 will be held on shortened syllabuses.

Education Minister Dipu Moni said this at a press briefing held at secretariat around 12:30 pm on Tuesday.

SSC exams will be held in April next year while HSC in June.