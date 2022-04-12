Sunamganj flood-hit farmers will get incentives: Agri Minister

Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque on Tuesday said that the government will take steps to provide incentives to the flood-hit farmers in haor areas of Sunamganj.

Intensive will be given to the affected farmers as Boro is the only crop in haor areas, he said adding the government will stand by the farmers to help them recoup losses.

The minister said this while talking to reporters after attending a meeting of the National Coordinating and Advisory Committee on Fertilizers at the Bangladesh Secretariat, UNB reports.

Replying to a question Razzaque said, “ 300 millimeters rains were recorded in India in the two days and there is a possibility of more rains on April 14 and 15. We have no control on nature. But we are taking measures to tackle any kind of disaster.”

Every year, two crore tonnes of boro paddy are produced across the country and 12 lakh tonnes are produced in the haor areas which may get damaged and this is a matter of big concern for Bangladesh, he said.

Besides, breaking all previous records, the government is currently providing the highest amount of subsidy and intensive for agriculture sector, he said.

Talking about fertilizer, the minister said there is no crisis of fertilizer in the country.

“Every year, there is a need of 26 lakh tonnes urea, 7.5 lakh tonnes of TSP, 16.5 lakh tonnes of DAPP and 7.5 lakh tonnes of MOP fertilizers and till today we did not face any problem,” he said.

The price of fertilizer increased in many countries but Bangladesh is the only country where fertilizer prices are stable, he said.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Former Agriculture Minister Matia Chowdhury, Zahirul Islam MP, Agriculture secretary Saidul Islam and high official concerned were, among others, at present the meeting.